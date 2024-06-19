Plymouth Police searching for missing man with dementia



PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police are looking to locate Rodney Riviello.

Rodney is a 63-year-old male with a history of dementia. He was last seen at the Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth at 11:15 this morning.

He is a bald heavy set white male wearing a collared stripped shirt blue shorts and possibly a Yankees baseball hat.

If you believe you have seen the individual please call us immediately.

We would ask that anybody within a 2 mile radius of the Beth Israel, Deaconess Hospital search their property for Mr. Riviello.