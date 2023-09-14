School bus driver accused of indecently assaulting student



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend announced today that 80 year old Jeffrey Hyland of West Yarmouth was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on September 14, 2023, on charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault and Battery and Reckless Endangerment of Child.

On September 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Barnstable Police received a report of an alleged indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by her male bus driver. Upon further investigation, the Barnstable Police Department was able to recover corroborating evidence of the alleged incident. Mr. Hyland was subsequently placed under arrest, and held overnight at the police department on $5,000 bail. The Barnstable Police Department will continue with their investigation regarding these allegations.

The Commonwealth requested $10,000 cash bail with the following conditions: stay away no contact with victim, no contact with minors under 18 years old, stay away from schools, and GPS monitoring. The court ordered Jeffrey Hyland to be released on personal recognizance with no cash bail, stay away and have no contact with victim, and Mr. Hyland must wear a GPS monitoring device. Jeffrey Hyland is due back in the Barnstable District Court on December 7, 2023 for a Probable Cause Hearing. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Madge and Victim/Witness Assistant Kori McGrath.

Due to sensitive nature of the investigation and the age of the victim, The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office and Barnstable Police Department District will make no further comments on the pending charges against Jeffrey Hyland at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.