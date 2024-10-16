School teacher from Brewster and her 1-year-old daughter killed in house fire in Clinton, NY

BREWSTER – A school teacher and her 1-year-old daughter were killed in a house fire in Clinton, NY in Dutchess County Sunday night. Shannon Hubbard and her daughter Maggie were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cape Cod Chronicle reports Hubbard’s husband John and a 3-year-old son were also taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The Chronicle reports John Hubbard is a Dennis Police Officer.

Mrs. Hubbard taught at the Monomoy School District at Chatham Elementary School.

The school district superintendent released the following statement:

Dear Monomoy Community,

It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. We sadly share news of the passing of Shannon (Waldron) Hubbard in a family tragedy. Shannon was a preschool teacher at Chatham Elementary School and previously a teacher at Harwich Elementary, with many connections throughout our district’s families and staff. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.

This loss will undoubtedly be shocking and painful for our school community. We will have support teams and counselors at our elementary schools tomorrow, trained to help with the needs of students, staff, and families at difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available in each school for any student or staff member who may need help surrounding this loss. We encourage parents, students, and staff to access these resources if they would be helpful.

We have included some information that may be useful in discussing this both at home and at school. You can also request additional support by contacting the school and asking to speak with an administrator or counselor.

We are incredibly saddened by this loss and will make every effort to provide help as needed. As we support Shannon’s family during this time, we will share any information that they wish about services or remembrances. We will keep Shannon’s family and the entire Monomoy Regional School District community in our thoughts.

Sincerely,

Scott Carpenter, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Resources: Grief: Helping Handout for School and Home

The following is a statement from Dennis Police Chief John Brady:

“On behalf of the entire Dennis Police Department, I convey my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Patrolman John Hubbard over the tragic loss of his wife, Shannon Hubbard, and 1-year-old daughter, Margaret “Maggie” Hubbard last weekend.

“Patrolman Hubbard and his family were vacationing in Clinton, New York, when a fire broke out in their vacation rental home on Sunday night. It is with profound sadness that I report Shannon and Maggie lost their lives as a result of the fire. Patrolman Hubbard and their 3-year-old son Jack survived the ordeal.

“The men and women of the Dennis Police Department are mourning this heartbreaking news. Patrolman Hubbard is a valued member of our department and community, and more importantly our friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to him and his family.

“We pledge our full support to Patrolman Hubbard and are committed to providing any assistance he needs as his family and loved ones navigate this unimaginable loss. We also know that the Dennis community is caring and compassionate, and will also be a source of support.

“On behalf of the family, we ask everyone to please respect their privacy while they grieve.”

New York State Police released the following statement:

On October 13, 2024, the New York State Police responded to a residential house fire with East Clinton Fire Department on Clinton Hollow Road in the town of Clinton dispatched by Dutchess County 911 at approximately 10:40 PM.

Troopers and first responders found the caller outside of the residence, who stated two children and their mother were inside the house on the second floor. Entry into the residence was not possible until mutual aid from Pleasant Valley Fire Department arrived, and Shannon K. Hubbard, age 35, of Brewster, MA, and her two children, a three-year-old boy, and one-year-old girl were extricated from the residence. All four victims were transported to local area hospitals.

The Thirty-nine-year-old male, and three-year-old boy were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Shannon K. Hubbard, and her one-year-old girl, were pronounced deceased at Vassar Hospital and Mid-Hudson Regional hospital respectively.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Millbrook, Stanford, West Clinton, Roosevelt, and Rhinebeck Fire Departments were all on scene.