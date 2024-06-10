Sheriff issues statement as former corrections officer arraigned on alleged assault charges



FALMOUTH – From the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley attended the June 10 arraignment of Deputy Gregory Djaoen at Falmouth District Court, to stand against the alleged actions and show support for the rest of the staff at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

“I condemn in the strongest language possible the acts of violence and intimidation that are alleged here today,” said Sheriff Buckley. “While the mission of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is corrections, rehabilitation and treatment, the foundation of that mission is keeping those in our custody – and our brave and dedicated staff – safe. That is our most solemn responsibility.”

On June 7, following a referral from the Sheriff’s Office, the state police assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office arrested Djaoen on two charges of Assault and Battery, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Intimidation of a Witness. The alleged victim of those charges was an individual entrusted to the care and custody of the Barnstable County Correctional Facility.

“When one of our own violates our obligation, it endangers everyone connected with the organization,” Buckley said. “Those in our custody deserve a safe and supportive facility, and our employees deserve to come to work without fear that one of their own is putting their career and their safety in jeopardy.

“I am here today to be accountable, to be transparent, and to clearly and definitively state that violence and intimidation have no place in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility,” she continued.

“I understand and honor that the accused is innocent until proven guilty. However, as an employer, we also have an administrative process and system that operates alongside the justice system. In that capacity, I saw enough to immediately remove Deputy Djaoen from the facility and to initiate a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the allegations. I pledge to share the results of our investigation with the public.

“I am committed to the highest standard of safety, accountability, and honor at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office,” Buckley concluded.

Judge Lisa F. Edmonds has continued Djaoen’s criminal case until August 6.