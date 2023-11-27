Fatal shooting investigation closes section of Main Street in Wareham



WAREHAM – State and Wareham Police are investigating a shooting in Wareham late Monday afternoon. Wareham Police reported that Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road will be closed to thru-traffic, due to an active crime scene being investigated by the Wareham Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The scene is contained and there is no threat to the immediate public.

From Mass State Police: Wareham Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Wareham this afternoon. Investigation is active and ongoing at this hour. This is not believed to be a random act of violence.



Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN