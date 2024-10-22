Updated: Missing woman who prompted Silver alert located safe

HYANNIS – Update: The Barnstable Police Department reports an elderly woman who was previously the subject of a Silver Alert is safe.

The 77-year-old woman had returned home as of early Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank everyone who offered assistance during the search.

Previous story: The Barnstable Police Department is attempting to locate Anne Minor, 77, who left the village of Hyannis enroute to Falmouth at approximately 6:30 AM on Monday October 21st, 2024. A surveillance camera captured an image of Minor boarding a bus traveling from Hyannis to Falmouth Monday morning. It is believed that Minor may now be in the area of South Station in Boston and could be attempting to travel to Burlington, VT. Minor does not have any family out-of-state, and it is unusual for her to leave Cape Cod. She is in possession of a cellular phone, but it is currently off.

Minor is described as a white female, 5’2″ tall, 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, a black jacket, black pants and carrying a striped tote bag as seen in the image above. Minor suffers from serious memory impairment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anne Minor, please contact the Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.