Small kitchen fire doused at Barnstable County House of Corrections



BOURNE – There were no injuries caused by a minor kitchen fire at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility on Saturday, July 13.

At about 3:39 PM, the Bourne Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the correctional facility and found smoke in the kitchen area. The staff had put out the fire before the fire department arrived.

After making sure the fire was completely out and helping to clear the smoke, the firefighters left the facility in less than one hour.

The cause was a cooking accident.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to our staff and the Bourne Fire Department for their prompt and professional service.