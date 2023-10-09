FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to Soprano’s restaurant on Grand Avenue about 6 PM Monday after smoke was noticed in the building. An investigation reportedly determined a motor had burnt out in a rooftop air handler. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Smoke draws response from Falmouth Fire to local restaurant
October 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Leaders Support Israel After Hamas Attacks
- Minimum Wage Hike? Lawmakers Debate as Cost of Living Grows
- Whales and Dolphins in American Waters are Losing Food and Habitat to Climate Change, US Study Says
- Sewer Installation On Route 28 Suspended Until Wednesday
- Sandwich Boardwalk To Close For Boardwalk Reconstruction
- Three New England States Join Together for Offshore Wind Power Projects
- Cape Transit Authority Serious About Electric Vehicles
- Investment Made in Overdose Prevention Helpline
- Sunday Journal – Employment for Migrants, Bridge Replacements and More with the Cape Cod Chamber
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau
- Joint Base Cape Cod Offering Section of Land for Affordable Housing
- Chamber of Commerce Announces Grant Program for Family Childcare Startups