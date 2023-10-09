You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoke draws response from Falmouth Fire to local restaurant

October 9, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to Soprano’s restaurant on Grand Avenue about 6 PM Monday after smoke was noticed in the building. An investigation reportedly determined a motor had burnt out in a rooftop air handler. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

