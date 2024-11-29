Suspect arrested in string of break-ins on Martha’s Vineyard



MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From local police departments on Martha’s Vineyard: Over the past several weeks, members of the Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown police departments have been investigating a string of breaking & entering incidents in which unlocked vehicles and buildings were targeted in the three towns.

In some of these incidents, surveillance videos captured a masked suspect. It is estimated that approximately 85 separate crimes were committed during this crime spree.

Within the past week, investigators were able to hone in on a male suspect, who was identified as Eric J. Johnson, 25, of 40 Carroll’s Way in Tisbury. Investigators also learned that Johnson had outstanding arrest warrants out of Rhode Island for similar crimes.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, through a collaborative investigation, local police applied for a search warrant for Johnson’s residence at 40 Carroll’s Way in Tisbury. The warrant was executed at approximately 12:38 PM by members of the Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown and West Tisbury police departments.



Investigators located stolen items from numerous break-ins in Johnson’s room, a mask consistent with the one worn by the suspect in surveillance videos, and other items of evidentiary value. Johnson was placed under arrest on scene.



Earlier Friday, Johnson (above) was arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on a plethora of criminal charges. He is currently being held without bail on a probation violation and a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice related to his warrants out of Rhode Island. The District Attorney’s office requested $15,000 bail on the local breaking and entering cases, however the court set it at $1000.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.