Taunton man indicted in Barnstable Superior Court for sexual assault of a juvenile

BARNSTABLE – From Yarmouth Police: A Grand Jury indicted Shane Barrett, 31, of Taunton on December 11th for his role relating to the alleged sexual assaults involving two juveniles and one adult victim. The assaults occurred between October 2018- 2020 in Yarmouth.

A Barnstable Grand Jury returned 13 indictments against Barrett on Wednesday, charging him with three counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, one count of Assault to Rape a Child, two counts of Rape, four counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14, one count of Indecent Assault and Battery Over 14, one count of Obscene Material to Minors, and one count of Intimidation of a Witness. The investigation stems from a report received by the Yarmouth Police Department after a text message was sent by one of the juvenile victims to a family friend disclosing the alleged abuse.

The initial investigation found the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted two juveniles, who were known to him, at his residence in Hyannisport and Yarmouth, repeatedly over the course of several years. Further investigation revealed the defendant had also allegedly sexually assaulted an adult victim on numerous occasions during this same time.

Barrett was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court and held on $30,000 cash bail, with additional conditions to be imposed if bail was met.

The case was investigated by the Yarmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit, whose advocacy team provided support to all witnesses and the victims throughout the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of the Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims Unit at the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

For further information, please contact the Yarmouth Police Department’s PIO, Officer Nicholas Giammarco, 508-775-0445 x2136 [email protected]