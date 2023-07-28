Three new officers hit the streets of Barnstable

HYANNIS – On Thursday July 27th the Barnstable Police Department swore in 3 new patrol officers who will begin field training on July 29th, 2023. The 3 officers recently graduated from the Plymouth Municipal Police Academy 74th Recruit Officer Course. Below are brief bios on the 3 new officers.

Christopher Hilts – Officer Hilts was born in Saginaw County, Michigan and moved to Cape Cod with his family at a young age. Officer Hilts attended Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich where he studied Mechanical Engineering. Following graduation in 2016, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he served for four years. During his time in the Marines, he was deployed to the Middle East where he was honored with various medals and awards. After fulfilling a four-year commitment with the Marines, Officer Hilts was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

After being hired by the Barnstable Police Department, Officer Hilts moved to Mashpee with his wife. Officer Hilts has studied Criminal Justice at UMass Dartmouth and also attended Bristol Community College where he plans on continuing to work on his education. Prior to being hired by the Barnstable Police Officer Hilts was working as a Security Officer at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, MA. Officer Hilts will begin training on the evening shift.

Evan O’Rourke – Officer O’Rourke was born and raised in Hanover, MA where he graduated from Hanover High School in 2013. In 2017 Officer O’Rourke graduated Massasoit Community College with an Associate Degree Criminal Justice.

Officer O’Rourke has worked in various public safety positions prior to being hired by the Barnstable Police Department including working part time as a Special Officer for the Hanover Police Department, as an On-Call Firefighter for the Hanover Fire Department, as a Seasonal Assistant Harbormaster for the Town of Scituate, and a Per Diem Security Officer for MSA Security. He also worked as a full time Telecommunications Specialist for the Town of Duxbury. Officer O’Rourke graduated from the Plymouth Intermittent Part Time Police Academy in 2021. Officer O’Rourke will begin his training on the dayshift.