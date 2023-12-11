You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people evaluated after rollover crash in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 8 AM Monday at the intersection of Service Road and Oak Street. Traffic was tied up in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

