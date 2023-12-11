WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 8 AM Monday at the intersection of Service Road and Oak Street. Traffic was tied up in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three people evaluated after rollover crash in West Barnstable
December 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: “A Christmas Carol” Dinner Theater Coming to Upper Cape Tech this Weekend
- Barnstable Commissioners Announce Funding For Housing Initiatives
- State Officials Announce Funding To Support Substance Abuse Treatment For The Incarcerated
- Oak Bluffs Man Faces Larceny Charges
- Democrat Announces Campaign For Fifth Barnstable State Rep Seat
- Wind Energy Takes Major Steps Forward
- AAA Finds Deaths In Collisions With Senior Drivers Reach Highest Point In Decades
- Sewer Expansion Begins On West Main Street
- Eversource Preparing for Sunday Winds
- Barnstable Issues Update on Route 28 Sewer Work
- Steamship Authority Waives Change Fees for Winds Sunday
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season In Full Swing
- Sunday Journal – Rep. Fernandes Talks State Senate Run