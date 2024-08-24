Three people injured, two seriously in car vs pole crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Three people were injured, two seriously after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Hyannis. The collision happened sometime after 7 PM on Pitchers Way south of Route 28. A vehicle involved reportedly caught fire after the crash but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The road was closed and Eversource was called to make repairs. About 1,200 customers in the area of the crash lost power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.