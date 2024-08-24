You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured, two seriously in car vs pole crash in Hyannis

Three people injured, two seriously in car vs pole crash in Hyannis

August 24, 2024

HYANNIS – Three people were injured, two seriously after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Hyannis. The collision happened sometime after 7 PM on Pitchers Way south of Route 28. A vehicle involved reportedly caught fire after the crash but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The road was closed and Eversource was called to make repairs. About 1,200 customers in the area of the crash lost power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 