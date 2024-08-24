HYANNIS – Three people were injured, two seriously after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Hyannis. The collision happened sometime after 7 PM on Pitchers Way south of Route 28. A vehicle involved reportedly caught fire after the crash but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The road was closed and Eversource was called to make repairs. About 1,200 customers in the area of the crash lost power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Three people injured, two seriously in car vs pole crash in Hyannis
August 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- RFK Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid, Backs Donald Trump
- Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings
- Multiple Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Nantucket Restaurant
- Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated
- Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Conflict Escalates
- Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center
- Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes
- WATCH: Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton discusses how he discovered the joys of Pickleball.
- Provincetown Gets Important Grant Benefiting Sewer System
- Lewis Bay Reopened For Shellfishing
- County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project