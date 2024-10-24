Traffic crash leads to drug charge in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 5:18 AM, the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Long Pond Road. Arriving officers observed a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck off the side of the road. A telephone pole was snapped in half, and utility wires were across the road.

The sole occupant and operator was identified as 43-year-old James Gray from Wellfleet. Gray was assessed by the Wellfleet Fire Department and did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

After a brief investigation, a quantity of narcotics believed to be cocaine was discovered at the scene. James Gray was subsequently arrested.

Charges:

· Trafficking cocaine, more than 36 grams but less than 100 grams.

Gray was transported to the Wellfleet Police Department for booking. He was subsequently taken to the Orleans Court, where he was arraigned and released on $1,500 cash bail.

Anyone who has information related to this case or other crimes is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.