CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash caused one vehicle to rollover in Centerville. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Centerville Shopping Plaza near Old Stage Road. No serious injuries were reported. Evening commuter traffic was backed up in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 28 in Centerville
August 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
