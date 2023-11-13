You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash sends vehicle into median on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Traffic crash sends vehicle into median on Route 6 in Yarmouth

November 13, 2023

YARMOUTH – A single-vehicle crash left the vehicle in the trees in the median of Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 10 AM Monday westbound just before Union Street (Exit 75). The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

