YARMOUTH – A single-vehicle crash left the vehicle in the trees in the median of Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 10 AM Monday westbound just before Union Street (Exit 75). The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash sends vehicle into median on Route 6 in Yarmouth
November 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
