FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: As part of its ongoing enforcement against street level narcotics dealing, the Falmouth Police Drug Task Force seized 8.2 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1.5 grams of Fentanyl and over $7400.00 , as the result of a motor vehicle stop on Gifford St. A local Falmouth man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is being charged with Possession of Cocaine w/ the intent to Distribute, Possession of Class A and B Drug (subsequent offense) and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law. The female operator is being charged with Possession of Class B and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law.
Traffic stop in Falmouth leads to seizure of drugs, over $7.400 in cash
August 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
