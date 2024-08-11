You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic stop in Falmouth leads to seizure of drugs, over $7.400 in cash

Traffic stop in Falmouth leads to seizure of drugs, over $7.400 in cash

August 10, 2024


FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: As part of its ongoing enforcement against street level narcotics dealing, the Falmouth Police Drug Task Force seized 8.2 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1.5 grams of Fentanyl and over $7400.00 , as the result of a motor vehicle stop on Gifford St. A local Falmouth man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is being charged with Possession of Cocaine w/ the intent to Distribute, Possession of Class A and B Drug (subsequent offense) and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law. The female operator is being charged with Possession of Class B and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 