Traffic stop in Wareham culminates in high speed pursuit and arrest on multiple felonies





– From Wareham Police: On December 15, 2024, at approximately 2:41am, Wareham officers observed Lashii Ortiz, twenty-nine (29) years old of Plymouth, MA operating a vehicle with out-of-state plates on Onset Avenue. A motor vehicle stop with the sedan being operated by Ortiz was conducted in the Onset Center Business District. Ortiz is well known to the Wareham Police Department and had two (2) active felony warrants out of Plymouth District Court and Wareham District Court. The outstanding warrants were for; Armed Robbery, A&B on a person over sixty (60), A&B dangerous weapon, Intimidation of witness, Possession with intent to district Class A substance, and Possession with the intent to distribute Class B substance. While officers approached the vehicle, Ortiz fled the stop a high rate of speed almost striking a police cruiser in the process.

A Wareham officer successfully deployed “Stop Sticks” and deflated two (2) out of the four (4) tires. Ortiz continued to operator the vehicle erratically and high rates of speed and continued onto Route 25 and Interstate 495. Ortiz operated at speeds in excess of one-hundred (100) MPH. Wareham units continued to pursue Ortiz until Massachusetts State Police and local police agencies took over the pursuit. Ortiz was subsequently placed in custody in the City of Brockton, MA.

Massachusetts State Police transported Ortiz back to Wareham Police Headquarters where he was booked.

In addition to the two (2) outstanding warrants Lashii Ortiz, twenty-nine (29) of Plymouth, MA was charged with; Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle, Reckless Operation of a motor vehicle, and Failure to stop for police.

Bail was set at $12,000. Ortiz will be arraigned on Monday December 16, 2024, at Wareham District Court.