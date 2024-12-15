Traffic stop in Wareham culminates in high speed pursuit and arrest on multiple felonies

A Wareham officer successfully deployed “Stop Sticks” and deflated two (2) out of the four (4) tires. Ortiz continued to operator the vehicle erratically and high rates of speed and continued onto Route 25 and Interstate 495. Ortiz operated at speeds in excess of one-hundred (100) MPH. Wareham units continued to pursue Ortiz until Massachusetts State Police and local police agencies took over the pursuit. Ortiz was subsequently placed in custody in the City of Brockton, MA.
Massachusetts State Police transported Ortiz back to Wareham Police Headquarters where he was booked.
In addition to the two (2) outstanding warrants Lashii Ortiz, twenty-nine (29) of Plymouth, MA was charged with; Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle, Reckless Operation of a motor vehicle, and Failure to stop for police.
Bail was set at $12,000. Ortiz will be arraigned on Monday December 16, 2024, at Wareham District Court.