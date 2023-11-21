YARMOUTH PORT – Tuesday afternoon a vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 6A near the Yarmouth Port Post office. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with unknown injuries to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was backed up in both directions on 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured after car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth Port
November 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
