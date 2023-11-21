You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured after car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth Port

Two injured after car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth Port

November 21, 2023

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – Tuesday afternoon a vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 6A  near the Yarmouth Port Post office. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with unknown injuries to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was backed up in both directions on 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 