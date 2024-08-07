Two people accused of breaking into Wareham school, stealing laptop



WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that on August 6, 2024, in the early morning hours officers responded to an alarm to the Wareham Middle School for an alarm activation. Officers discovered a broken window while checking the school. After reviewing security footage officers observed two (2) individuals, a male and a female had entered the school through the broken window. The two (2) individuals were later identified as, Jacob Silva, eighteen (18) years old, of Wareham, MA and Aubrey Ferreira, nineteen (19) years old, of New Bedford, MA. Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division investigated further and were able to determine that Silva and Ferreira had stolen a MacBook laptop.

The Wareham Juvenile Detective and a Wareham officer located Silva and Ferreira later in the day in the area of the school property. Both Silva and Ferreira were placed in custody without incident. Detectives later located the MacBook at Silva’s Wareham residence, and was returned to the Wareham School Department.

Jacob Silva, eighteen (18) years old, of Wareham, MA was charged with Breaking and Entering (B&E) in the nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property under $1200, and larceny from a building.

Aubrey Ferreira, nineteen (19) years old, of New Bedford, MA was charged with Breaking and Entering (B&E) in the nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property under $1200, and larceny from a building.

Both Silva and Ferreira will be arraigned at the Wareham 4th District Court today, August 7, 2024.

Chief Walter Correia applauded the collaborative effort between the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the Wareham School Department in apprehending the suspects and recovering the stolen property.