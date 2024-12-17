Two people arrested for conspiring to scam $10,000 from Yarmouth resident

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police received a call from a local bank Monday morning reporting a potential fraudulent transaction taking place. A 96-year-old Yarmouth resident had attempted to withdraw $10,000 after receiving a call earlier in the morning from a man claiming to be a bail bondsman. The caller told her that her son was in jail, and she needed to withdraw the money to bail him out. Yarmouth Police Officer Jefferson Willis responded to the bank and identified the transaction as fraudulent and was similar to scams reported nationwide. Through his investigation, he learned the scammer had instructed the victim to place money in a box and it would be picked up by a ride-share driver, who was not involved in the scam.

Yarmouth Police Detectives set up a surveillance team and through a combined effort with the Massachusetts State Police, were able to track the package delivery to Worcester. Upon delivery, Carlos Santos, 34, of Methuen and Maria Ayala, 41, of Lawrence, were arrested and charged with Conspiracy and Larceny by a Single Scheme Over $1200 and were transported back to the Yarmouth Police Department. Following a search of their vehicle, another $30,000 was located, which was from another scam they had accomplished in Western Massachusetts. Santos and Ayala were arraigned in Barnstable District Court Tuesday morning.

The Yarmouth Police Department commends the actions of the bank employee who noticed the transaction and alerted police as well as the Police Officers and Detectives who worked together to successfully prevent a substantial loss of money and recovered thousands of dollars that had already been sent by people who were scammed.

Scams like this have been occurring across the country and typically involve using a loved one’s misfortune to prey on the hearts and minds of victims. If you receive a call from an unknown person requesting large amounts of money due to a loved one’s misfortune, attempt to contact that loved one, do not send any money, and contact the local police department.