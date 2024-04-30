You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash at Harwich medical facility

April 30, 2024

HARWICH – Two people were evaluated after a car reportedly struck a light pole at the Fontaine medical center on Long Pond Road in Harwich about 1 PM Tuesday. The injuries were not believed to be serious. Further details were not immediately available.

