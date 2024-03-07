You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people taken to hospital after crash in Yarmouth

March 7, 2024

YARMOUTH – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 10:15 AM at the intersection of Higgins Crowell Road and Buck Island Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area while the scene was worked.

