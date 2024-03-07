YARMOUTH – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 10:15 AM at the intersection of Higgins Crowell Road and Buck Island Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area while the scene was worked.
Two people taken to hospital after crash in Yarmouth
March 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Ocean Edge Resort Owners Donate $50,000 To Support Brewster Home Build
- Yarmouth Teams With Emmy Award -Winning Production Company For St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- VIDEO: New Branding for Cape Cod Chamber
- Massachusetts Debates How Long Homeless People Can Stay in Shelters
- Fraud And Larceny Indictments Returned Against Cape Cod Dentist
- Compensation Program For Fishermen Impacted By Vineyard Wind Unveiled
- North Atlantic Right Whale Dies From Facial Injuries Resulting From Vessel Collision
- New England Aquarium Reports Rare Gray Whale Sighting In Nantucket Waters
- Registration Open For Annual Housing Assistance Corporation “Walk For Hope”
- County Dredge Starting Cotuit Bay Project
- Biden and Trump are Sweeping Super Tuesday Races and Moving Closer to a November Rematch
- Cape Cod Chamber CEO Joins Gov. Healey’s Transportation Task Force
- Sandwich Boardwalk On-Track Despite Storms