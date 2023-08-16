You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle catches fire after crash in Falmouth

August 16, 2023

FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Falmouth causing one of them to catch fire. It happened about 11:50 AM Wednesday on Carriage Shop Road at Sandwich Road. No serious injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

