FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Falmouth causing one of them to catch fire. It happened about 11:50 AM Wednesday on Carriage Shop Road at Sandwich Road. No serious injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle catches fire after crash in Falmouth
August 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
