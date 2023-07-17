Vehicle catches fire after crashing into rear of tractor trailer in Dennis





DENNIS – A vehicle caught fire after crashing into the rear end of a tractor trailer in Dennis. It happened shortly before 2 PM Monday on Old Chatham Road. There were no reports of injuries. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Dennis Police confirm that Old Chatham Road by the entrance to the Old Chatham RV Resort will be closed until further notice to a motor vehicle crash which resulted in one vehicle catching on fire.

Photos by Dennis Fire/CWN