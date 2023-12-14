You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire spreads to house on Martha’s Vineyard

Vehicle fire spreads to house on Martha’s Vineyard

December 13, 2023

OAK BLUFFS – A vehicle fire spread to a house on Martha’s Vineyard causing extensive damage. When fire crews arrived at the scene on Edgartown/Vineyard Haven Road shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday, the flames had already spread to the 2nd floor of the residence. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from across the island responded to help knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 