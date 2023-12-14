Vehicle fire spreads to house on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – A vehicle fire spread to a house on Martha’s Vineyard causing extensive damage. When fire crews arrived at the scene on Edgartown/Vineyard Haven Road shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday, the flames had already spread to the 2nd floor of the residence. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from across the island responded to help knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.