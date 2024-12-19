Vehicle goes up in flames in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Thursday around 11:45 AM, Yarmouth Police and Fire Departments started receiving reports of a fully involved vehicle fire on Whites Path with a possible burn Victim. Upon arrival units found a single vehicle fully involved and spreading to nearby wood pallets. Crews also found 1 Victim nearby with burns to the hand. Crews worked for roughly 1 hour to fully extinguish the fires. The cause of the fire is under investigation by authorities and the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.