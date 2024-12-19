YARMOUTH – Thursday around 11:45 AM, Yarmouth Police and Fire Departments started receiving reports of a fully involved vehicle fire on Whites Path with a possible burn Victim. Upon arrival units found a single vehicle fully involved and spreading to nearby wood pallets. Crews also found 1 Victim nearby with burns to the hand. Crews worked for roughly 1 hour to fully extinguish the fires. The cause of the fire is under investigation by authorities and the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
Vehicle goes up in flames in Yarmouth
December 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
