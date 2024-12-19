You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle goes up in flames in Yarmouth

Vehicle goes up in flames in Yarmouth

December 19, 2024

BSears Media/CWN

YARMOUTH – Thursday around 11:45 AM, Yarmouth Police and Fire Departments started receiving reports of a fully involved vehicle fire on Whites Path with a possible burn Victim. Upon arrival units found a single vehicle fully involved and spreading to nearby wood pallets. Crews also found 1 Victim nearby with burns to the hand. Crews worked for roughly 1 hour to fully extinguish the fires. The cause of the fire is under investigation by authorities and the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 