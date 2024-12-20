You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Snowy roads lead to multiple crashes

Snowy roads lead to multiple crashes

December 20, 2024

YARMOUTH – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Yarmouth shortly after 5 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound just past Union Street (Exit 75). The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating if the snowy weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely approaching the scene.

Friday evening, multiple additional crashes were reported across the Cape, including one on Route 6 eastbound at Route 134 that blocked traffic for a time. Motorists were reminded to slow down and allow extra travel time.

