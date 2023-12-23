You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 6 near Orleans rotary

December 23, 2023

ORLEANS – A vehicle rolled on its side on Route 6 in Orleans around 2:15 PM Saturday. The crash happened just before the Orleans Rotary. Both occupants of the vehicle were able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Police are investigating the cause of the crash which caused traffic slowdowns until the scene was cleared.

