Vessel safety checks to be held at various locations in the Town of Barnstable on Friday, August 9th , 2024

BARNSTABLE – On Friday, August 9th, 2024 the Town of Barnstable Harbormaster Division and United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (Flotilla Cape Cod Canal) will be doing a vessel safety checks at Blish Point Boat Ramp, Barnstable Harbor.

Location and times:

Blish Point Boat Ramp, Barnstable Harbor

August 9th, 2024

2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

These vessel safety inspections will be done to promote public safety on the water.

Harbormaster staff Jim Hurley, Waterways Safety Officer, and Thomas Broderick, Public Relations Officer for Flotilla Cape Cod Canal Coast Guard Auxiliary, will be conducting the courtesy inspections.

Anyone interested in obtaining an inspection can contact the Harbormaster’s office at 508-790-6273 or email the Harbormaster at [email protected].