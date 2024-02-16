Video: Barnstable Police seek suspect who broke out store windows with hammer

wb021624a from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the video above images at right. On Wednesday February 14, 2024 at approximately 11:00 PM, the individual seen below damaged the window of a business in the area of Route 6A and Route 149 in West Barnstable. The individual is seen wielding a hammer that was used to smash out the stores window prior to him fleeing the scene. If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the individual in this post, you are encouraged to contact Officer Andrew Mele at [email protected] or Officer Christopher Botsford at [email protected], both can be contacted at 508-778-3874.