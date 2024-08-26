Lightning suspected in house fires in Harwich, Yarmouth

HARWICH – Lightning is suspected in a house fire in Harwich. Flames were visible on the roof of the house on Seaport Lane around noon. Everyone escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters were called to Oliver Lane sometime before 1 PM Monday. An apparent lightning strike caused a fire in the attic. No injuries were reported.

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters also reported to several calls for possible lightning strikes.

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a house fire on Mill Road about 1 PM.

Photo by Michael I. Sears/CWN