You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lightning suspected in house fires in Harwich, Yarmouth

Lightning suspected in house fires in Harwich, Yarmouth

August 26, 2024

HARWICH – Lightning is suspected in a house fire in Harwich. Flames were visible on the roof of the house on Seaport Lane around noon. Everyone escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters were called to Oliver Lane sometime before 1 PM Monday. An apparent lightning strike caused a fire in the attic. No injuries were reported.

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters also reported to several calls for possible lightning strikes.

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a house fire on Mill Road about 1 PM.

Photo by Michael I. Sears/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 