Wareham, Marion police stop fleeing vehicle leading to charges on two occupants



WAREHAM – On November 07, 2023, at approximately 11:15 PM, a Wareham officer conducted a motor vehicle stop with a blue sedan on Onset Avenue. The female operator, Inasia Louis-Charles, was nervous during her interactions with officers. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as, Lashii Ortiz, who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Wareham District Court for; Armed Home Invasion, Felony use of a Firearm, and Armed Assault in a Dwelling with a Firearm. The warrant was from an incident that occurred in Wareham, MA on October 31, 2023.

The sedan took off at a high rate of speed, and led officers onto Cranberry Highway, Route 25, and Interstate 195 westbound and hitting estimated speeds of over 100 MPH. Marion officers were able to successfully deploy “Stop Sticks” (tire deflation devices) as the blue sedan entered Marion on Interstate 195 westbound. Ortiz fled from the vehicle and ran into woods along the highway. Wareham officers with the assistance of the Marion Police Department, Mattapoisett Police Department, The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts State Police, located Ortiz and placed in him custody. Louis-Charles was placed in custody on scene.

Ortiz, 28, of New Bedford, MA was placed in custody on the outstanding warrant.

Louis-Charles, 24, of Westport, MA was charged with; Failure to stop for police, Negligent Operation, and numerous other motor vehicle offenses.

Ortiz, was arraigned at Wareham District 4th Court on November 8, 2023.

Chief Walter Correia credited the teamwork and inter-agency coordination in order to remove two (2) reckless and dangerous offenders from the streets of Wareham.