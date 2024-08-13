Wareham Police determine suspicious vehicle was stolen, take illegal firearm off the streets



WAREHAM – On August 11, 2024, at approximately 7:55 PM, Wareham officers were alerted to a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of 227 Onset Avenue. While officers were investigating it was learned that the vehicle was stolen. The three males associated with the vehicle were identified as; Rodney Jette, twenty-three years old, of New Bedford, MA, Davon Hudson, twenty-nine years old, of New Bedford, MA, and a seventeen year old juvenile, of Fall River, MA. When the officers encountered the males, two fled on foot. After a brief foot chase all three (3) males were placed in custody. Officers located in the vehicle a 9mm Glock 17 handgun.

Rodney Jette, twenty-three years old, of New Bedford, MA was charged with; receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Davon Hudson, twenty-nine years old, of New Bedford, MA was charged with; receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a large capacity firearm.

Seventeen (17) year old juvenile, of Fall River, MA was charged with; receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Rodney Jette and Davon Hudson will be arraigned today, August 12, 2024, at the Wareham 4th District Court.

The seventeen (17) year old juvenile will be arraigned today, August 12, 2024, at Brockton Juvenile Court.

Chief Walter Correia praised the work of the Wareham officers involved for taking a firearm off the streets of Wareham, MA