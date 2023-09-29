WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Cranberry Highway business at approximately 10:49 AM this morning, in the East Wareham area of the town. The public’s assistance is requested in identifying this Chevy Avalanche and/or the occupants of same.
Wareham Police investigating armed robbery at Cranberry Highway business
September 29, 2023
CapeCod.com
