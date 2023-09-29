You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police investigating armed robbery at Cranberry Highway business

Wareham Police investigating armed robbery at Cranberry Highway business

September 29, 2023


WAREHAMThe Wareham Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Cranberry Highway business at approximately 10:49 AM this morning, in the East Wareham area of the town. The public’s assistance is requested in identifying this Chevy Avalanche and/or the occupants of same.

