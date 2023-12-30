You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police seek information on a dozen recreational vehicles believed to be stolen

Wareham Police seek information on a dozen recreational vehicles believed to be stolen

December 30, 2023


WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with Wareham officers, Wareham Department of Natural Resources, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police served a Commonwealth of Massachusetts search warrant at a residence in town regarding stolen recreational vehicles (ATV’s and dirt bikes).

Fourteen recreational vehicles were seized as a result of the search warrant. Two of the recreational vehicles were identified, and were stolen from Fall River, MA and the other from New Haven, CT and have been returned to the rightful owners.

Police believe the other twelve recreational vehicles are stolen and are seeking the identity of the owners.

Contact the Criminal Investigation Division (508) 295-1206, or Detective Lieutenant Michael Smith at [email protected]

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 