Woman arrested in connection with three armed robberies in Wareham



WAREHAM – On November 2 2023, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with patrol officers, and members of the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit located and arrested Jade Enright at a residence in Wareham, MA, who had three (3) outstanding arrest warrants for Armed Robbery while masked.

The three armed robberies all occurred in Wareham in 2022:

1. On July 28, 2022, Wareham officers responded to 2421 Cranberry Highway, Old Navy, where a male showed a knife and stole US currency from the register.

2. On September 28, 2022, Wareham officers responded to 2360 Cranberry Highway, Cumberland Farms, where a male showed a knife and demanded the clerk to take US currency out of the register.

3. On November 2, 2022, Wareham officers responded to 3065 Cranberry Highway, New England Smoke Shop, where a male showed a knife and demanded the clerk to take US currency out of the register.

Jade Enright, 43, of Wareham, MA was charged with three counts of Armed Robbery while masked.

Enright was arraigned at Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

Chief Walter Correia praised the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division and the officers involved in the investigation for their relentless pursuit of justice for violent crimes that occurred over a year ago.