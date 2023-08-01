You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman seriously injured after getting pinned by vehicle in Provincetown

Woman seriously injured after getting pinned by vehicle in Provincetown

August 1, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly getting pinned by a vehicle in Provincetown. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to upper Standish Street shortly before 5:30 PM Monday. Rescuers were able to elevate the car to free the woman’s leg. She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

