PROVINCETOWN – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly getting pinned by a vehicle in Provincetown. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to upper Standish Street shortly before 5:30 PM Monday. Rescuers were able to elevate the car to free the woman’s leg. She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman seriously injured after getting pinned by vehicle in Provincetown
August 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
