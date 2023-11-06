YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of retired Chief Randall Sherman. Chief Sherman served the Town of Yarmouth Massachusetts for 37 years, starting at the age of 19. He was Chief for 4 years, retiring in 2008. He was an active member of the fire service his entire career, serving many years as an elected member of the Barnstable County Retirement Board. Services are being planned for November 18th, details will be made available when finalized. Please keep the Sherman family in your thoughts.
Yarmouth Fire announce passing of retired Chief Randall Sherman
November 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work Completed
- Wareham Police Arrest Armed Robbery Criminal Suspect
- Native Cultural Initiative Announced by Friends of Pleasant Bay
- Falmouth to Host Annual Veterans Day Tribute Breakfast
- State Officials And Community Activists Gather For Housing Summit
- Monomoy Biology Teacher Honored As Barnstable Science Educator Of The Year
- Aquarium Scientists Spot Rare Whale And Calf At Marine Monument As Care Plan Takes Shape
- Sunday Journal – IFAW Says Vessel Speed Restrictions Needed to Save Right Whales
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Cape Symphony Exec. Dir. Talks Hunt for Next Artistic Director
- Local Girls Golf Coach Named MIAA Coach of the Year
- Barnstable County Prepares for ‘Operation Green Light for Veterans’
- Falmouth Man Indicted for Pedestrian Hit and Run in Falmouth
- Kickoff Event and Wall Raising Ceremony for Two-Home Build in Brewster