Yarmouth Fire announce passing of retired Chief Randall Sherman



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of retired Chief Randall Sherman. Chief Sherman served the Town of Yarmouth Massachusetts for 37 years, starting at the age of 19. He was Chief for 4 years, retiring in 2008. He was an active member of the fire service his entire career, serving many years as an elected member of the Barnstable County Retirement Board. Services are being planned for November 18th, details will be made available when finalized. Please keep the Sherman family in your thoughts.