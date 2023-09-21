You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police seek to ID suspects following reported robbery at West Yarmouth motel

September 21, 2023


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are looking for suspects believed to be involved in an early morning armed robbery at the Days Inn Motel. Police responded to multiple 911 calls, one of which, a female was heard saying, “I’ll give you everything I have.”

In the early morning hours of September 21st, a young woman allegedly knocked on a motel room door requesting help. She told the person who answered she was trying to escape being assaulted in the motel’s parking lot. A short time later, that woman assaulted the person who tried to help her, stole a purse and ran from the motel.

Multiple officers and a K9 Team combed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yarmouth Police. The investigation is currently ongoing.

