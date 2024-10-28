Yarmouth Police to hold large scale training exercise at old Mattacheese Middle School on Tuesday



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon has announced that the Yarmouth Police Department, in collaboration with the Cape Cod Regional Tactical Team, will be conducting a large-scale training exercise.

The training is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, from 7 AM to 5 PM, at the former Mattacheese Middle School site and the K9 Sgt. Sean M. Gannon Training Center. Residents and visitors may notice a significant public safety presence along Higgins Crowell Road near the old school and the police department.

This is a pre-planned event and there is no cause for alarm.