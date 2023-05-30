You are here: Home / Entertainment / 99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month Rachel Stadelmann

99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month Rachel Stadelmann

May 30, 2023

Meet 99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month, Alden Elementary 4th Grade teacher Rachel Stadelmann. She was nominated by one of her students. Feel Good Morning’s Rebecca Romo caught up with James and Ms Stadelmann. You’ll want to hear his sweet nomination and her heartfelt reaction.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 