Meet 99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month, Alden Elementary 4th Grade teacher Rachel Stadelmann. She was nominated by one of her students. Feel Good Morning’s Rebecca Romo caught up with James and Ms Stadelmann. You’ll want to hear his sweet nomination and her heartfelt reaction.
99.9 the Q Teacher of the Month Rachel Stadelmann
May 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Teen Workers are in High Summer Demand
- Organization Raises Mental Health Access Concerns
- State Gets COVID-Related Refund Money from Feds
- Three Sandwich Non-Profits Get Grant Funding
- Mashpee Affordable Housing Complex Getting Underway
- Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Eastham
- Cape and Islands Capital Investment Plan Meeting Date Set
- Eversource to Sell Interest in Uncommitted Offshore Lease Area
- AmeriCorps Recruiting for Year 25
- Senate Budget Includes Money for District Attorney’s Office
- Falmouth Restaurants and Businesses Offered Free Recycling Assistance
- Post Offices Will Be Closed on Memorial Day
- Federal Government Giving Away Falmouth’s Nobska Lighthouse