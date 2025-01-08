Layla Notemyer is Cape Country 104’s December Athlete of the Month! Congratulations to Layla, who will receive Koopman Lumber swag bag, plus a $100 gift card to Butler Sporting Goods in Hyannis!

Here is what Layla’s nominator had to say about her:

Layla is a freshman at Barnstable High and runs Cross country in the fall and track over the winter and in the spring. She is an honor roll student enrolled in Honors and A.P. courses. Last year she was nominated by her teachers to represent Barnstable as the Ambassador for Project 351 which is an independent nonprofit organization that builds a movement of youth-led service by engaging an unsung hero from each of Massachusetts’ 351 towns. She has held clothing and food drives for the community during her time working with Project 351. And in her “spare” time she also works part time. She’s just a great girl!