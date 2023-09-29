Cape Country 104’s September Athlete of the Month is Jack O’Brien. Here is what his nominator had to say about Jack: “Jack moved to the Cape 3 years ago from NH and knew nobody and not one coach at Sandwich High. He is entering his junior year and over his high school career he has made varsity on both football and lacrosse as a sophomore. Last year he started 7 out of 8 games and was a leader as a sophomore on the defense. His lacrosse team last year made it to the state finals for the second year in a row. In 2024 he once again will lead the Sandwich Blue Knights football team and is considered by many as not only a team leader but mentor to the younger players. He has donated his time as a coach for two years for the Sandwich flag football program and also has worked supporting the Gerald Deconto memorial 5k Road Race. On top of all that he has maintained a 3.7 GPA over his two years at Sandwich High where he is currently taking AP and honors classes. What we are all proud of most is he carries himself with class and maturity. His future is bright, and we are all so proud how far he has come since moving here to the Cape.”

Jack will receive a Koopman Lumber swag bag, plus a $100 gift card to Butler Sporting Goods in Hyannis!