Eric Rosen is a director, playwright, producer – with his work seen in New York and at many of the country’s best regional theaters. He’s won numerous awards nationally as well and as a theater producer and artistic director he has have worked on nearly 100 plays and musicals. Including three dozen world premieres with some amazing actors from across the country. Now Cape Cod is fortunate to have his talents to witness throughout the upcoming summers as he has become the new artistic director of the Cape Playhouse. He’s also directing the first production of the season, “Tick, Tick…Boom” running June 5th thru the 15th.
Ocean 104.7 Interview with Eric Rosen, Artistic Director at the Cape Playhouse
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
