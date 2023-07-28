John Willis, host of Ocean Mornings on Ocean 104.7 recently interviewed Josh Drake. Josh Drake, 13 year acting veteran, plays Jerry Mulligan, an American Soldier who chooses to stay in France after World War II in “An American in Paris”, now playing at the Cape Playhouse through August 12th. Josh is a triple threat, singer, actor and dancer who is back on the Cape again this summer in this amazing role. He’s fresh out of the original Broadway company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Bad Cinderella on Broadway. In this conversation, Josh talks about how he started dancing at the age of 3, how his mom has always been there for him, even if he didn’t have a “Plan B”. Also, his love of the Cape Playhouse, how he wants to get out and visit our famous ice cream shops, and hit the Vineyard while he’s on Cape.
John Willis of Ocean 104.7 Interview With Josh Drake
July 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
