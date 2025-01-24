Harvest of Barnstable in Yarmouth Port is Ocean 104.7’s January Local Business of the Month

Congratulations to “Harvest of Barnstable” on being named Ocean 104.7’s “Local Business of the Month” for January 2025! Ocean 104.7, along with our sponsor, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod are excited to highlight this amazing local business with their dedication to creating high-quality, handcrafted silk botanical and shell wreaths and arrangements for over 40 years. Since 1981 they have been a staple in the Yarmouth Port community, offering a unique selection of home décor, gift items, and fragrances alongside exquisite floral designs.

Their commitment to quality extends far beyond the products. Harvest of Barnstable is a local business through and through, employing a team of talented designers, craftspeople, and sales professionals who bring their expertise and passion to every creation. With a combined 175 years of experience, the staff provides exceptional customer service, shipping, and sales, both in-store and online. This dedication to excellence has made Harvest of Barnstable a beloved destination for both local residents and visitors to Cape Cod for over 40 years.

Successfully blending tradition with innovation and offering timeless designs alongside seasonal collections and custom creations, Harvest of Barnstable will continue to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for everyone here on Cape Cod. You’ll find Harvest of Barnstable at 89 Willow Street in Yarmouth Port or online at harvestofbarnstable.com.

They will be receiving a $100 Visa gift card from our sponsor The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and a certificate recognizing their honor as well. Congratulations, Harvest of Barnstable, on this well-deserved honor!