Congratulations to our October winner of the Ocean 104.7 “Small Business of the Month” – Steve and Sue’s Par-Tee Freeze on West Main Street in Hyannis! For decades now, they have been serving up delicious food, drinks, and ice cream, along with the excitement of their 18 hole Lightning Falls Adventure Miniature golf course. And now, the next generation is leading Steve & Sue’s into the future! Their daughter Stacey and her husband John have taken over the reins working alongside Stacey’s brother, Tristan, ensuring that Cape Codders and visitors from all across America will be coming back to Steve and Sue’s year after year – by continuing a tradition of a family owned and operated business! Now closed for the season, they will reopen for their 49th season on February 15th, and we can’t wait! Ocean 104.7 thanks our “Small Business of the Month” sponsor, Gadgets Made Eazy of Falmouth, a technology tutor, who comes to you! They help make your devices easy to use. Whether you need to set a new device, transfer data, or hook up a printer, don’t wait for your kids, call Gadgets Made Eazy.
Par-Tee Freeze is Ocean 104.7’s October Small Business of the Month
October 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
