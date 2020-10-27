Now is the Time To Do These Cape Things

Summer is way over and there is nothing wrong with that. People get unsurprisingly enamored with the beaches and the ice cream and the surf, but there is so much more too. If you ask us autumn is when the Cape really shines. The tourists go home, the leaves begin to turn, and our community becomes a smaller place, but there is still plenty to do before the snow comes and confines us to the indoors. The following are some suggestions…(be sure to follow safety precautions and call ahead to see what protocols are being followed!)

Whale Watching

Whale watching on Cape Cod is the among best ways to experience the area’s unique natural landscape, species diversity and nautical history – plus there is something to be said for seeing a fish the size of a city bus spring effortlessly from the water. While whales can be spotted off the Cape’s coast year-round, the fall is best. The weather is still just fine for this sort of outing and the water which will no doubt be sprayed on you is not too cold but the crowds are more manageable and often the prices are better.

Head to Main Street

When the rest of Cape Cod seems to shut down and you’re in need of some people watching, Main Street Hyannis never fails to disappoint. The Cape’s unofficial capitol offers fine shopping, interesting galleries and museums, and excellent dinning and drinking opportunities. In the last couple years the civic association has done a fine job with their Open Streets campaign bringing free family friendly activities and entertainment to the street and adjacent Village Green throughout the shoulder seasons.

Take the Dog to the Beach

One of the best things about post-Labor Day life here on the Cape is the clearing of the beaches. No more people, not sunbathers or parking attendants or pushy busy-bodies enforcing strict K9 regulations. It’s the perfect weather for a walk along the area’s beautiful beaches with your four-legged pal in tow. You can always find a convenient place to park and more often than not you feel as though the beach is all yours. If you have to walk the dog anyway, might as well hit the shore.

Tour a Cranberry Bog

The Cape has long been known for its cranberry bogs, and yet few locals ever go out to really enjoy them. That is a mistake. There are dozens fog bogs across the cape, both wet and dry, and almost all offer tours. They’ll teach you how things work and let you taste a berry or two. For added incentive, as if you needed any, most of these farms offer other activities like hay rides or animals, recipes or gifts. Not to mention you’re supporting a local farm and that is a nice thing to do.

Visit Your Favorite Restaurant

While autumn is wonderful it also means the closure of some of our favorite dining establishments for the season. Take the opportunity to grab one last meal before your top spots shut down for the winter. You’ll be glad you did and so will the fine folks working there as they stock tips away before they’re out of the job for the season. This works for ice cream parlors too. For what it’s worth, whoever decided that we didn’t need ice cream in the winter was sorely mistaken.

Breweries

Fall is the best time for beer and the Cape has some of the best breweries around. Brewery visits are a great way to spend a lazy day with friends. Fall beers are the best and many of the region’s establishments offer a wealth of activities, music, and scenery well worth the price of admission.

By: David Beatty