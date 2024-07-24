Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Batman!

Are you ready to meet the superhero of your heart? Introducing Batman, the one-year-old Staffordshire mix hailing from the sunny South! This caped crusader isn’t fighting crime, but he’s definitely fighting to steal your heart with his super-silly antics and boundless affection. This goofy guy has a knack for making everyone around him burst into laughter. Whether he’s playing with his favorite toys, or making the silliest noises during playtime with other dogs, Batman is always the life of the party. He thrives on affection and is always eager to cuddle up after a day of play. He’s ready to embark on adventures with a loving family who appreciates his quirky personality and is willing to give him the forever home he deserves. If you’re interested in Batman please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!



